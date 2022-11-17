All sections
blotterNovember 17, 2022
Police report 11-17-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Georgia Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on William Street.
  • Order of ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Gordonville Road.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
