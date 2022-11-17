Police report 11-17-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.
Assaults
Fourth-degree assault was reported on Georgia Street.
Thefts
Theft was reported on William Street.
Theft was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
Miscellaneous
Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on William Street.
Order of ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Gordonville Road.
Second-degree property damage was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.