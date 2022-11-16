All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterNovember 16, 2022
Police report 11-16-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Park Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on Fourth Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assaults...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Park Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Fourth Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pacific Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on Bessie Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
  • Fraud was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy