Police report 11-16-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported on Park Drive.
A warrant arrest was reported on Fourth Street.
A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pacific Street.
Thefts
Burglary was reported on Bessie Street.
Miscellaneous
Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.