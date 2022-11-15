Police report 11-15-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Locust Street.
- Third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Woodbine Place.
- Third-degree assault was reported on Clark Avenue.
- Second-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported on Themis Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Main Street.
Thefts
- Second-degree robbery was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft was reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired was reported on South Benton Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia--amphetamine or methamphetaine, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael Bowman, 42 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Larry Frala, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- David Turner, 38, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to signal and possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Morgan Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.