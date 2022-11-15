All sections
blotterNovember 15, 2022
Police report 11-15-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street. Assaults n Assault was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Locust Street.
  • Third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Woodbine Place.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on Clark Avenue.
  • Second-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported on Themis Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Main Street.

Thefts

  • Second-degree robbery was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
  • Theft was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia--amphetamine or methamphetaine, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Michael Bowman, 42 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Larry Frala, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • David Turner, 38, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to signal and possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Morgan Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.
