Police report 11-15-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Sprigg Street.
Citations
- Patrick K. Reeves, 33, of Scott City was issued a citation for theft in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Pacific Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Themis and North Main streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Resisting arrest was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 bloc kof Charles Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Optimist Hill Drive.