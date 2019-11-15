All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 16, 2019

Police report 11-15-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was taken into custody. n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Sprigg Street.

Citations

  • Patrick K. Reeves, 33, of Scott City was issued a citation for theft in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Pacific Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Themis and North Main streets. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Resisting arrest was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 bloc kof Charles Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Optimist Hill Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy