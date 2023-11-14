All sections
November 14, 2023

Police report 11-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests to not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assaults n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Belleridge Pike.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Main Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and second-degree property damage were reported on Themis Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Belleridge Pike.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Asher Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kurre Lane.
  • Mentally disordered person was detained on Shirley Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a dumpster was reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Main Street.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on Helmsdale Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported on Hackberry Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Sherwood Drive.
  • Keeping a vicious animal and leash requirement were reported on South Benton Street.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Shots fired, resisting/interfering with arrest and failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning and failure to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection were reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Knowingly burning or exploding and second-degree property damage were reported on West Drive.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Independence Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Harvey A. Jacobs, 40, of Neelyville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated/death of another not a passenger.
  • Zachary R. Wipfler, 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Joshua D. Hormann, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Kyle R. Davis, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Alan R. Mansker, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jeffrey Hallowell, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Terry Odom, 63, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Christopher Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Devin Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • John James, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Zachary Jones, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Tawanna White, 33, of Villa Ridge, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Amber Comte, 31, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sara Erzfeld, 43, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Logen Gunter, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Zander Ackerman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing, and two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Brook Leverich, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Erik Neither, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Paul Johnson, 34, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Sarah Dixon, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Dana Gardner, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Buckner Kelsey, 26, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Jennifer Knight, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Atrionna Mims, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Shawn Dobbs, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Evelyn Turnbough, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Jordan Lawrence, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Malikai Moore, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.

DWIs

  • Brian Locklear, 45, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Jordan Welker, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Vincent Tazelaar, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Devan Bangert, 20, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nancy Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Crow Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

