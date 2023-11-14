Police report 11-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Independence Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Belleridge Pike.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on North Main Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and second-degree property damage were reported on Themis Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Belleridge Pike.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Asher Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kurre Lane.
- Mentally disordered person was detained on Shirley Drive.
- Unlawful use of a dumpster was reported.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Main Street.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on Helmsdale Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William street.
- Shots fired was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on Hackberry Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Sherwood Drive.
- Keeping a vicious animal and leash requirement were reported on South Benton Street.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Shots fired, resisting/interfering with arrest and failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning and failure to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection were reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Knowingly burning or exploding and second-degree property damage were reported on West Drive.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Harvey A. Jacobs, 40, of Neelyville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated/death of another not a passenger.
- Zachary R. Wipfler, 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Joshua D. Hormann, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Kyle R. Davis, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Alan R. Mansker, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jeffrey Hallowell, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Terry Odom, 63, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Christopher Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Devin Moore, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- John James, 31, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Zachary Jones, 34, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Tawanna White, 33, of Villa Ridge, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Amber Comte, 31, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sara Erzfeld, 43, of St. Mary, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Logen Gunter, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zander Ackerman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing, and two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Brook Leverich, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Erik Neither, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Paul Johnson, 34, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Sarah Dixon, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Dana Gardner, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Buckner Kelsey, 26, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Jennifer Knight, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Atrionna Mims, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Shawn Dobbs, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Evelyn Turnbough, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Jordan Lawrence, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Malikai Moore, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.
DWIs
- Brian Locklear, 45, of Grovetown, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Jordan Welker, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Vincent Tazelaar, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Devan Bangert, 20, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Breckenridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nancy Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Ridge Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Crow Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.
- Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.