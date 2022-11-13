All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterNovember 12, 2022
Police report 11-13-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assaults n Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Main Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Main Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported.
  • First-degree assault was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Theft was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Theft, second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing on Themis Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Commercial Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Forgery was reported on Cape Centre Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • James R. Niswonger, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
  • Demarco D. Hill, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Jamourion K. Grimsley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for second-degree murder.
  • Thomas C. Kinney, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy