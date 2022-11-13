Police report 11-13-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Main Street.
- Fourth-degree assault and ex parte or full order protection violation were reported.
- First-degree assault was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Lacey Street.
- Theft, second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing on Themis Street.
- Burglary was reported on Commercial Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Frederick Street.
- Forgery was reported on Cape Centre Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- James R. Niswonger, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Demarco D. Hill, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Jamourion K. Grimsley, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County warrant for second-degree murder.
- Thomas C. Kinney, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.