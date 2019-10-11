All sections
November 9, 2019

Police report 11/10/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Domestic assault and property damage were reported in the 100 block of North Ellis Street. n Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street. n Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault and property damage were reported in the 100 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1300 block of Broadway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Burglary, resisting arrest and harassment were reported in the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Cobblestone Court.
  • Theft of firearm, theft of credit card and stealing were reported in the 300 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Sherwood Drive.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1300 block of Howell Street.
  • Stealing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Kage Road.
  • Theft was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported in the 1500 block of South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Damage to jail property was reported at the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 2530 Maria Louise Lane. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Fraud was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Izabella R. Sander, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Amber N. Strauser, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • David E. Stillman, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Barbara I. Johnston, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wright County-Hartville warrant for probation violation for forgery of checks.
  • Gary A. Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Demetrius G. Patterson, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Coty T. Stanford, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seat-belt violation.
  • Travis J. Miller, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
  • Mathew R. Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for speeding and failure to register and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Savannah M. Bordelon, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
  • Katelyn R. Lunsford, 17, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Patrick J. Barber, 39 of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
  • Corbin L. Adams, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
  • Hailey M. Bauwens, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.
  • Perry L. Dietiker, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree property damage.
  • David M. Bollinger, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
  • Candy R. Caldwell, 43, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of marijuana and driving while revoked.
Police/Fire Reports

