Police report 11/10/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Domestic assault and property damage were reported in the 100 block of North Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1300 block of Broadway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Burglary, resisting arrest and harassment were reported in the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Cobblestone Court.
- Theft of firearm, theft of credit card and stealing were reported in the 300 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Sherwood Drive.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1300 block of Howell Street.
- Stealing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 300 block of Shirley Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Kage Road.
- Theft was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 1500 block of South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Damage to jail property was reported at the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 2530 Maria Louise Lane. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Fraud was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Izabella R. Sander, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Amber N. Strauser, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- David E. Stillman, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Barbara I. Johnston, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wright County-Hartville warrant for probation violation for forgery of checks.
- Gary A. Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Demetrius G. Patterson, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Coty T. Stanford, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seat-belt violation.
- Travis J. Miller, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Mathew R. Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for speeding and failure to register and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Savannah M. Bordelon, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
- Katelyn R. Lunsford, 17, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Patrick J. Barber, 39 of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
- Corbin L. Adams, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
- Hailey M. Bauwens, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.
- Perry L. Dietiker, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree property damage.
- David M. Bollinger, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.
- Candy R. Caldwell, 43, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of marijuana and driving while revoked.