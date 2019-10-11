Police report 11/10/19

Damage to jail property was reported at the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 2530 Maria Louise Lane. A suspect was taken into custody.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Izabella R. Sander, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Amber N. Strauser, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle.

David E. Stillman, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Barbara I. Johnston, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wright County-Hartville warrant for probation violation for forgery of checks.

Gary A. Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Demetrius G. Patterson, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Coty T. Stanford, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for seat-belt violation.

Travis J. Miller, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Mathew R. Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for speeding and failure to register and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Savannah M. Bordelon, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.

Katelyn R. Lunsford, 17, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick J. Barber, 39 of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.

Corbin L. Adams, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.

Hailey M. Bauwens, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.

Perry L. Dietiker, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree property damage.

David M. Bollinger, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.