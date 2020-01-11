Police report 11/1/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Missouri Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway.
- Drug violation was reported at Hickory Street and Ranney Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Travis M. Craft, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Amy Clover, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Joseph D. Haven, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Richard L. McAlister Jr., 40, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.