October 31, 2020

Police report 11/1/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street. n Assault was reported on North Kingshighway. n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Missouri Avenue.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and Shawnee Parkway.
  • Drug violation was reported at Hickory Street and Ranney Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Travis M. Craft, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Amy Clover, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possesion of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Joseph D. Haven, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Richard L. McAlister Jr., 40, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffic offense of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
Police/Fire Reports

