Police report 10-9-22

Tara N. Depauw, 41, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.

Cody R. Dodson, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

