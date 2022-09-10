Police report 10-9-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on Northwoods Court.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Bloomfield Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on North Pacific Street.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Frederick Street.
- Making a false report was reported on North Water Street.
- Failure to appear was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Interference with child custody was reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on North Frederick Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- David Ivie, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Joseph Wolters, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance and unlawful use of weapon.
- Christopher Stevenson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North High Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Eagle Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tara N. Depauw, 41, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
- Cody R. Dodson, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Thomas M. Haynes, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration and two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and failure to register motor vehicle, speeding, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jordan M. Welker, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Caleb J. Yount, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Cory G. Dailey, 41, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Sierra A. Owens, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Shawn D. Tucker, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Ashley B. Harrington, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.
- Jamie L. Ozment, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a state Highway Patrol warrant for failure to appear for following vehicle too closely.
- Dominique D. Garnett, 35, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.