Police report 10-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and theft were reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
- Second-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree property damage were reported on Perry Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported on Clark Avenue.
- First-degree burglary, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on North Fountain Street.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on North Hanover Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Burglary and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported on Longview Drive.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Perry Avenue.
- Property damage was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Damage to jail/jail property was reported.
- Animal neglect and failure to possess or display rabies tag were reported on North Fountain Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Brandon W. McCullough, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Arrests
- Karen P. Schleyer, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
- Christopher B. Roy, 30, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested on a Pulaski County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for battery extradition.
- Tara J. Farrow, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, warrant for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within single lane of roadway.
- Deandre Betts, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for parole violation for two counts of stealing and resisting arrest.
- Stanley T. Oakley, 39, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving while revoked/suspended.
- Crystal Umfress, 42, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for second-degree arson.