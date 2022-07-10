Police report 10-7-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.
Assault
- Third-degree assault was reported on Northwoods Court.
Theft
- Theft was reported on North Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Frederick Street.
- Making a false report was reported on North Water Street.
- Failure to appear was reported on South Kingshighway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- David Ivie, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Joseph Wolters, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance and unlawful use of weapon.
- Christopher Stevenson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North High Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Eagle Drive.