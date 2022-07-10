All sections
October 7, 2022

Police report 10-7-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street. Assault n Third-degree assault was reported on Northwoods Court. Theft n Theft was reported on North Pacific Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Water Street.

Assault

  • Third-degree assault was reported on Northwoods Court.

Theft

  • Theft was reported on North Pacific Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Making a false report was reported on North Water Street.
  • Failure to appear was reported on South Kingshighway.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • David Ivie, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Joseph Wolters, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance and unlawful use of weapon.
  • Christopher Stevenson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North High Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Eagle Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

