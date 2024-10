Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on North Kingshighway.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on North Kingshighway.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespassing were reported.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespassing were reported.