DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Thefts

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on North Fountain Street.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Delwin Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Perryville Road.

Second-degree burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Siemers Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on Themis Street.

Armed criminal action and first-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim was reported on Elm Street.

Shots fired, first-degree trafficking of drugs or attempt, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Hanover Street.

Shots fired was reported on North Middle Street.