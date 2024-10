Arrests

Osha A. Williams, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.

Joshua D. Moore, 35, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Jesus V. Hernandez Mendez, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, speeding and driving while suspended.

John M. Cullen, 44, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Holt A. Foster, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on two counts of fraud/insufficient funds checks.

Sara D. Rucker, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn D. Schwausch, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for fourth-degree domestic assault.

Waylon J. Lindner, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Logan P. Wilson, 30, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle.

Michael L. Geralds, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court for traffic offense of failure to register.

Dalton T. Franklin, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.