Police report 10/31/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Octavius J. McClatchey, 20, of Senatobia, Mississippi, was arrested on a warrant in the 3400 block of Armstrong Drive.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported at North Middle and Emerald streets.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Lear Drive.
Thefts
- Stealing, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1 S. Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Stealing was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road.
Miscellaneous
- Elder abuse was reported in the 2000 of Bloomfield Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Darcell Moore, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Carlos Gallardo, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license revoked.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Theft reported in the 600 block of Lyndhurst Street.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.