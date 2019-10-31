All sections
October 31, 2019

Police report 10/31/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n Octavius J. McClatchey, 20, of Senatobia, Mississippi, was arrested on a warrant in the 3400 block of Armstrong Drive. Assaults n Domestic assault was reported at North Middle and Emerald streets

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Octavius J. McClatchey, 20, of Senatobia, Mississippi, was arrested on a warrant in the 3400 block of Armstrong Drive.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported at North Middle and Emerald streets.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Lear Drive.

Thefts

  • Stealing, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1 S. Kingshighway. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Stealing was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road.
Miscellaneous

  • Elder abuse was reported in the 2000 of Bloomfield Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Darcell Moore, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Carlos Gallardo, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license revoked.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Theft reported in the 600 block of Lyndhurst Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.
