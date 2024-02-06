Police report 10-30-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nicholas Powderly, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for second-degree burglary.
- Tyra Hecht, 34, of Chaffee was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
- Kaylynn Tanner, 22, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- n Curtis Hedge, 19, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on an Alexander County (Illinois) warrant for failure to appear on a charge of consumption of alcohol by a minor.
- Kaydence Robertson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession/use of a weapon.
- Davion Parker, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.