October 29, 2022

Police report 10-30-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Nicholas Powderly, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for second-degree burglary. n Tyra Hecht, 34, of Chaffee was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Nicholas Powderly, 36, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for second-degree burglary.
  • Tyra Hecht, 34, of Chaffee was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kaylynn Tanner, 22, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
  • n Curtis Hedge, 19, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on an Alexander County (Illinois) warrant for failure to appear on a charge of consumption of alcohol by a minor.
  • Kaydence Robertson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession/use of a weapon.
  • Davion Parker, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Staci Friese, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for stealing.
  • Belden Coleman, 55, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Trevino Drive.
  • Theft reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Travelers Way.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Domestic Disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Winesap Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
  • Property Damage was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
