Police report 10-3-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Assault was reported on Independence Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated and striking a legally stopped or parked vehicle were reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage were reported.
Miscellaneous
- A domestic animal at large was reported on Lakewood Drive.
- No operator's license, failure to drive on right side of roadway and giving a false declaration were reported on North Main Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Pearl Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Colonial Lane.
- Disarming a peace officer or correctional officer, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and third-degree assault were reported on Mimosa Drive.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death were reported on North Ellis Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Deerwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Walton Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.
- Burglary reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
- Robert Wren, 42, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to have insurance.