All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 3, 2023

Police report 10-3-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Assault was reported on Independence Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Driving while intoxicated and striking a legally stopped or parked vehicle were reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage were reported.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • A domestic animal at large was reported on Lakewood Drive.
  • No operator's license, failure to drive on right side of roadway and giving a false declaration were reported on North Main Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Pearl Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Colonial Lane.
  • Disarming a peace officer or correctional officer, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and third-degree assault were reported on Mimosa Drive.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death were reported on North Ellis Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Deerwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Walton Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.

Theft

  • Burglary reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
  • Robert Wren, 42, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to have insurance.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy