Police report 10-3-23

A domestic animal at large was reported on Lakewood Drive.

No operator's license, failure to drive on right side of roadway and giving a false declaration were reported on North Main Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Pearl Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.

First-degree property damage was reported on Colonial Lane.

Disarming a peace officer or correctional officer, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and third-degree assault were reported on Mimosa Drive.