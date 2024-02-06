All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
October 28, 2023

Police report 10-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests n A warrant arrest and theft were reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest and theft were reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Rand Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Main Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Theft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correction center were reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and tampering with physical evidence were reported on Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on Rand Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christopher B. Jones, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for no child restraint and failure to appear for no seatbelt.
  • Anthony J. Cruz, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
  • Andrew S. Nabors, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Bryan S. Welker, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy