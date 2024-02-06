Police report 10-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest and theft were reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Rand Street.
- Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Main Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- Theft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correction center were reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and tampering with physical evidence were reported on Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest was reported on Rand Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher B. Jones, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for no child restraint and failure to appear for no seatbelt.
- Anthony J. Cruz, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
- Andrew S. Nabors, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Bryan S. Welker, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.