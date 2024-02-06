Police report 10-24-21

Devon M. Webb, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to dim headlights.

Devon M. Webb, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to dim headlights.

Arrests

Danny W. Graham, 46, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked and failure to wear a seat belt.

Tara L. Hart Hardin, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for a traffic violation.

Tara L. Ranzini, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge’s orders for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Larry W. Hardin Jr., 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.

Joshua H. Bowes, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degrees drug trafficking and fraudulent use of a credit device.

Cody A. Reid, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit device.

Kaylee D. Bradley-Smith, 30, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Jason B. Hecht, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, warrant for first-degree trafficking drugs.

Rebecca L. Davis, 68, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Larry W. Hardin Jr., 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Jenna A. Young, 35, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection for adult.

Hardy Gaines Jr., 36, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge’s orders for possession of a controlled substance.

John R. Mitchell III, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for parole violation for assault.

Julia R. Kaufman, 20, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for possession of amphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob S. Couch, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.

Kala A. Thompson, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation on two counts of passing bad check.

Nicholas S. Talley, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and expired plates and a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for speeding.