Police report 10-23-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Mechaw Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Broadview Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on South Benton Street.
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon, ammonium nitrate, second-degree property damage and second-degree domestic assault were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Theft of vehicle and failure to return rental property were reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on Rose Street.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported on Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Pacific Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Mechaw Drive.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Whitener Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kyndle B. Bayless, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Christina J. Pate, 43, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for probation violation for larceny.
- Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.
- Lorenzo K. Borders, 32, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at stop sign, resisting/interfering with arrest, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lilian A. Belcher, 19, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.
- Gracie E. Tillman, 23, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering and possession of a controlled substance.
- Cooper C. Alsdorf, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Bernardo D. Puliso, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Oklahoma County Sheriff Department warrant for dangerous drugs-possession with intent to deliver.
- Jacob D. Hovis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Kyle T. Jaco, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Casandra A. Mann, 32 of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tampering with victim in felony case.
- Claude G. Dyson, 47, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree assault on law enforcement officer.
- Brook J. Leverich, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for forgery.
- Colleen K. Talley, 57, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.