Police report 10-23-22

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Good Hope Street.

Theft of vehicle and failure to return rental property were reported on Meadowbrook Lane.

Theft of firearm/explosive weapon, ammonium nitrate, second-degree property damage and second-degree domestic assault were reported on South Ellis Street.

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported on South Benton Street.

Miscellaneous

Second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Whitener Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Mechaw Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Pacific Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Kyndle B. Bayless, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Christina J. Pate, 43, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for probation violation for larceny.

Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.

Lorenzo K. Borders, 32, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at stop sign, resisting/interfering with arrest, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lilian A. Belcher, 19, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.

Gracie E. Tillman, 23, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering and possession of a controlled substance.

Cooper C. Alsdorf, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Bernardo D. Puliso, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Oklahoma County Sheriff Department warrant for dangerous drugs-possession with intent to deliver.

Jacob D. Hovis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.

Kyle T. Jaco, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Casandra A. Mann, 32 of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tampering with victim in felony case.

Claude G. Dyson, 47, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree assault on law enforcement officer.

Brook J. Leverich, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for stealing and failure to appear for forgery.