October 19, 2019

Police report 10-20-19

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Theft n Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard. Miscellaneous n Peace disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street. CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Bill W. Hay, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing, two counts of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
  • Gary A. Mims Jr., 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.
  • Taylor D. Randol, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.
  • Taylor C. Pierce, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and three counts of forgery.
  • Gracie E. Tillman, 19, of Millersville was arrested on Jackson warrants for failure to appear for failure to register vehicle and failure to appear for show cause order.
  • Victoria A. Thomas, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of child and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Lacey R. Jordan, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for forgery.
  • Joshua A. Bell, 25, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.
Police/Fire Reports

