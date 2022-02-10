Police report 10-2-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest and burglary were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
Assault
- First-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on Good Hope Street.
- theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Village Drive.
- Stealing was reported on South Benton Street.
- Theft was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Themis Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Amblewood Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Village Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, theft from a motor vehicle and first-degree tampering with motor vehicle were reported on Broadway.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Themis Street.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Failure to use turn signal and possession of controlled substance were reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Adam R. Gardiner, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.
- Aaron M. Duke, 20, of Pulaski, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Anthony R. Bell, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Joshua D. Moore, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle.
- Ashley N. McGuirk, 42, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Cody W. McAlister, 31, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for assault.
- Austin D. Weissinger, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for motor vehicle theft.
- Christopher D. Stevenson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on six Jackson warrants for failure to appear.
- Shawn D. Stockard II, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for violation of order of protection, a Board of Probation and Parole warrant for marijuana and a Cape Girardeau Municipal Court warrant for driving while revoked.
- Dillon A. Myers, 28, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest.
DWI
- Albertus H. Meyburgh, 49, of Gautier, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.