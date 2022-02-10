Police report 10-2-22

Miscellaneous

Failure to use turn signal and possession of controlled substance were reported.

Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, theft from a motor vehicle and first-degree tampering with motor vehicle were reported on Broadway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Ellis Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Adam R. Gardiner, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.

Aaron M. Duke, 20, of Pulaski, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anthony R. Bell, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.

Joshua D. Moore, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle.

Ashley N. McGuirk, 42, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Cody W. McAlister, 31, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for assault.

Austin D. Weissinger, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for motor vehicle theft.

Christopher D. Stevenson, 30, of Jackson was arrested on six Jackson warrants for failure to appear.

Shawn D. Stockard II, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for violation of order of protection, a Board of Probation and Parole warrant for marijuana and a Cape Girardeau Municipal Court warrant for driving while revoked.