October 19, 2022

Police report 10-19-22

October 19, 2022

Police report 10-19-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. Thefts n Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Woodland Hills Drive. n Burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.
  • Burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.
  • Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Capaha Trail.

Miscellaneous

  • Displaying lighted headlamps of color not substantially white, failure to wear seat belt and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
  • Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Williams Evans, 58, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Rudolph Alexander, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and attempted kidnapping.
  • Diana Liley, 45, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jason Rodgers, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Gary Bucholtz, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, property damage, resisting arrest and stealing.

DWI

  • Kenya Morris, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Old Orchard Road.
Police/Fire Reports

