Police report 10-19-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.
- Burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Capaha Trail.
Miscellaneous
- Displaying lighted headlamps of color not substantially white, failure to wear seat belt and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
- Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Williams Evans, 58, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Rudolph Alexander, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and attempted kidnapping.
- Diana Liley, 45, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
- Jason Rodgers, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Gary Bucholtz, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, property damage, resisting arrest and stealing.
DWI
- Kenya Morris, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of Vera Wagner Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Old Orchard Road.