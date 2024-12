DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Spanish Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported on South Broadview Street.

Stealing was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance were reported on North Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding, armed criminal action and first-degree murder were reported on Bellevue Street.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Park Avenue.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Good Hope Street.