October 18, 2019

Police report 10/17/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jeffrey K. Hall, 33, of Florence, Alabama, was arrested on a warrant. n Carlton M. Winston, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jeffrey K. Hall, 33, of Florence, Alabama, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Carlton M. Winston, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Assault

  • Armed criminal action and assault were reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Stealing was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported in the 400 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported in the 800 block of Rodney Vista Boulevard.
  • Stealing was reported in the 700 block of North Missouri Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of El Rio Drive.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 2500 block of Bridlepath Court.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street.
  • Trespassing was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1700 Lacy St. Suspect was taken into custody.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Camellia Drive.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Brittany Bucholtz, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Highland Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Grandview Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
  • Peace disturbance reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Harassment reported in the 2100 block of Otto Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

