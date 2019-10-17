Police report 10/17/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jeffrey K. Hall, 33, of Florence, Alabama, was arrested on a warrant.
- Carlton M. Winston, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
Assault
- Armed criminal action and assault were reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Stealing was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 400 block of South Ellis Street.
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 800 block of Rodney Vista Boulevard.
- Stealing was reported in the 700 block of North Missouri Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of El Rio Drive.
- Identity theft was reported in the 2500 block of Bridlepath Court.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street.
- Trespassing was reported at Southeast Hospital, 1700 Lacy St. Suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Camellia Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Brittany Bucholtz, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Highland Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Wedgewood Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Grandview Drive.
- Domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
- Peace disturbance reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Harassment reported in the 2100 block of Otto Drive.