Police report 10-16-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bessie Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North High Street.
- A warrant arrest and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Ellis Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Mississippi Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John A. Killian, 36, of Kelso, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree attempted statutory sodomy.
- John R. Mitchell III, 41, of Cape Girardeau,was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for third-degree assault.
- Amos H. Locklear, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Zadie D. Tucker, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for improper registration.
- Dakota J. Tofi, 35 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for no insurance and failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Tracy C. Adams, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Andrew T. Hanks, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and three Cape Girardeau County warrants for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage, failure to register motor vehicle and fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing.
- Michael A. Fischer, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for violation order of protection, failure to appear for three counts of passing bad checks and stealing.
- Kaleb W. Bishop, 21, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on three Stoddard County warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree assault and failure to obey judge's orders for fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Roberto B. Wells, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and operating a vehicle with valid license.
- Lidia M. Kight, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
DWIs
- Cody M. Randen 32, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Jesse C. Steele, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of roadway.