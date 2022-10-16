Police report 10-16-22

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Ellis Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

John A. Killian, 36, of Kelso, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for first-degree attempted statutory sodomy.

John R. Mitchell III, 41, of Cape Girardeau,was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for third-degree assault.

Amos H. Locklear, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.

Zadie D. Tucker, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for improper registration.

Dakota J. Tofi, 35 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for no insurance and failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Tracy C. Adams, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew T. Hanks, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and three Cape Girardeau County warrants for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage, failure to register motor vehicle and fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing.

Michael A. Fischer, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for violation order of protection, failure to appear for three counts of passing bad checks and stealing.

Kaleb W. Bishop, 21, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on three Stoddard County warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree assault and failure to obey judge's orders for fourth-degree domestic assault.

Roberto B. Wells, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and operating a vehicle with valid license.