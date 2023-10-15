Police report 10-15-23

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Gordonville Road.

Burglary and theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Siemers Drive.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Independence Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and stealing leased or rented property were reported.

Miscellaneous

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Violation of education requirements for a child was reported on Whitener Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Hickory Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Hickory Street.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Kenneth D. Wren, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking and possession of controlled substance.

Sean A Dietrich, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimyetta T. Bruster, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of education requirement for a child.

Blake D. Witcher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Jarett S. Simmons, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offender.

Shawn A. Hammock, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Will J. Shoemaker, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Michelle A. Tolle, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, a Boone County warrant for failure to appear for stealing and a St. Francois County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Kalum J. Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.