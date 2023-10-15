Police report 10-15-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hickory Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- First-degree assault and shots fired were reported on South Hanover Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and stealing leased or rented property were reported.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Independence Street.
- Burglary and theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Gordonville Road.
- Theft was reported on North Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Hickory Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Hickory Street.
- Violation of education requirements for a child was reported on Whitener Street.
- Fraud was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kenneth D. Wren, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking and possession of controlled substance.
- Sean A Dietrich, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kimyetta T. Bruster, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of education requirement for a child.
- Blake D. Witcher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Jarett S. Simmons, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offender.
- Shawn A. Hammock, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Will J. Shoemaker, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Michelle A. Tolle, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, a Boone County warrant for failure to appear for stealing and a St. Francois County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Kalum J. Campbell, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Colleen A. Lewis, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.