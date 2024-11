Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Broadview Street.

Thefts

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and stealing leased or rented property were reported.

Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported.

Theft was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Miscellaneous

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Hickory Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Hickory Street.