Police report 10-11-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
Assaults
- First-degree assault or attempt, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and armed criminal action was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary, second-degree trespassing and stealing from a building were reported on North Main Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Property damage was reported on Hanover Street.
- Unruly disturbance was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Unruly disturbance was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported on Whitener Street.
- Domestic animal at large was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Patriot Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.
- Forgery was reported on Broadway.
- First-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage were reported on Mimosa Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, second-degree property damage, tampering with physical evidence and possession of an imitation controlled substance were reported on Good Hope Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Taylor Newsom, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Shauna Hamilton, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.
- Mattie Rider, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Kristin Clay, 41, of Portageville, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau County and Scott County warrants.
- John Green, 49, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
DWIs
- Carolyn Grogan, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and traffic light violation.
- Jeremiah Johnson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to have two headlights.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Emma Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of South Hope Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2700 block of East Main Street.
- Fraud reported in the 200 block of Tracy Street.
- Trespassing reported in the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Property damage reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.