All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
October 11, 2022

Police report 10-11-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Hemlock Court. Assaults n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Broadview Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hemlock Court.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Broadview Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Sheridan Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Burglary was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Delivery or possession of item at a county/private jail/correctional center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving and third-degree domestic assault were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Abuse of an elderly, disable or vulnerable person was reported on Green Acres Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South County Park Drive.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Allen Drive.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest and failure to stop for stop light were reported on Independence Street.
  • Probation violation was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, driving while revoked/suspended and property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on South Sprigg Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Raymond Walter, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Curtis Williams, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Andrew O'Kelly, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 5300 block of Old Cape Road East.
  • Theft was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard and Gerald Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy