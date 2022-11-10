Police report 10-11-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hemlock Court.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Broadview Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Sheridan Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Burglary was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.
- Burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.
- Delivery or possession of item at a county/private jail/correctional center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving and third-degree domestic assault were reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Abuse of an elderly, disable or vulnerable person was reported on Green Acres Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South County Park Drive.
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on Allen Drive.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest and failure to stop for stop light were reported on Independence Street.
- Probation violation was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Broadway.
- Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, driving while revoked/suspended and property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on South Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Raymond Walter, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Curtis Williams, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Andrew O'Kelly, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 5300 block of Old Cape Road East.
- Theft was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard and Gerald Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.