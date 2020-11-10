Police report 10-11-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Elfrink Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at North and North Fountain streets.
- Drug equipment violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 600 block of North Lorimier Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported at North West End Boulevard and New Madrid Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shanelle P. Fann, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
- Rocky C. Leimer, 34, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for no seatbelt.
- Melanie M. Peardon, 30, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Sylana R. Bard, 44, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to produce insurance.
- William T. Maloney, 42, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.
- Adelson A. Glasgow, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
- Tronzell L. Mithcell, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.
- Jennifer R. Sampson, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.