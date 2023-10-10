Police report 10-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue. Assaults n Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported.
A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue.
Assaults
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
Second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Bellevue Street.
Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Thefts
Shoplifting was reported on South Broadview Street.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
Burglary was reported on Jane Drive.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Aspen Drive.
Theft was reported on Themis Street.
Theft from a building was reported on William Street.
Second-degree burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
Keeping a vicious dog was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Plaza Way.
Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Spring Avenue.
Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
Shots fired was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.