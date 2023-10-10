All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 10, 2023

Police report 10-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue. Assaults n Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on Jane Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Themis Street.
  • Theft from a building was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Keeping a vicious dog was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy