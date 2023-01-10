Police report 10-1-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Christine Street.
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Amblewood Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on Wild Horse Trail.
- Assault was reported on Thilenius Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and operating vehicle on highway without valid license were reported on Amblewood Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and forgery were reported on William Street.
- Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Broadway.
- Second-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft were reported on Commercial Street.
Miscellaneous
- Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported Lexington Avenue.
- Making a false declaration was reported on South Middle Street.
- Failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle or trailer and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and keeping a vicious dog were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- First-degree trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Westwood Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Zechariah L. James, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Parole Board warrant for possession of A controlled substance and failure to register as a sex offender.
- Kaylee L. Pierce, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Jennifer A. Kaplan, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
- Kevin L. Anderson, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Ryan J. Cruz, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for property damage.
- Brandy A. Adelman, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
- Anthony R. Bell, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable lamps.
- Anthony M. Ramirez, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Department of Parole warrant for parole violation for second-degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
- Christopher B. Phillips, 40, of Perkins, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.
- Latorya N. Mackins, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Darrell W. McIntyre Jr., 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Misty D. Howard, 51, of Burfordville was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for no insurance.