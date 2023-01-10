All sections
September 30, 2023

Police report 10-1-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Christine Street. n A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Christine Street.
  • A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Amblewood Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on Wild Horse Trail.
  • Assault was reported on Thilenius Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and operating vehicle on highway without valid license were reported on Amblewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and forgery were reported on William Street.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft were reported on Commercial Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported Lexington Avenue.
  • Making a false declaration was reported on South Middle Street.
  • Failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle or trailer and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Failure to possess or display rabies tag and keeping a vicious dog were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • First-degree trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Westwood Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Zechariah L. James, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Parole Board warrant for possession of A controlled substance and failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Kaylee L. Pierce, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Jennifer A. Kaplan, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Kevin L. Anderson, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Ryan J. Cruz, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for property damage.
  • Brandy A. Adelman, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
  • Anthony R. Bell, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable lamps.
  • Anthony M. Ramirez, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Department of Parole warrant for parole violation for second-degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Christopher B. Phillips, 40, of Perkins, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Latorya N. Mackins, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
  • Darrell W. McIntyre Jr., 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Misty D. Howard, 51, of Burfordville was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for no insurance.
