January 9, 2024

Police report 1-9-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Main Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Boutin Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, stop or detention were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Hemlock Court.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Brookshire Road.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from a vehicle and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Themis Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with read license lamp/to illuminate and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Weapon violation and peace disturbance were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Marvin Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Shooting subject hit and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Henry Street,

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christopher Stevenson, 31, of Jackson was arrested on five Jackson warrants.
  • Leo Steinbrenner III, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Thomas Bell, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of Timber Lane Drive.

DWI

  • Matthew Siebert, 24, of Ste. Genevieve was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of East Main Street and North Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Shawnee Circle.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Bellevue Street.
Police/Fire Reports

