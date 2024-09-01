Police report 1-9-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Ellis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Main Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Boutin Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, stop or detention were reported on Whitener Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on Hemlock Court.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Brookshire Road.
- Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from a vehicle and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- Theft was reported on Themis Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with read license lamp/to illuminate and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Weapon violation and peace disturbance were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Marvin Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Shooting subject hit and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Henry Street,
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher Stevenson, 31, of Jackson was arrested on five Jackson warrants.
- Leo Steinbrenner III, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Thomas Bell, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of Timber Lane Drive.
DWI
- Matthew Siebert, 24, of Ste. Genevieve was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of East Main Street and North Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Shawnee Circle.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Bellevue Street.