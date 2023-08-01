Police report 1-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- A warrant arrest and assault were reported on Shirley Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
Assaults
- Second-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Rand Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Tulip Lane.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on South Pacific Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Jonquil Lane.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetan and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Weapon violation was reported on Themis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree domestic assault were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Lions Way.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gavin J. Tillman, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage, first-degree tampering and receiving stolen property.
- Ricky Scott, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for rape.
- Scott A. Hinkle, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Kenneth H. Hurst, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree assault.
- Kenneth J. Westbrook, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful use of a weapon.
- Jevelle L. Fisher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful use of a weapon.
- Joshua L. Jones, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support and animal abuse.
- Jill A. Carlile, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse.
- Sammy G. Macke, 73, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violating order of protection for adult.
- Stacy L. Waters, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alex S. Curry, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
DWIs
- Levin J. Cureton, 24 of Grassy, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Abigail N. Henson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.