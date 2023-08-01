All sections
January 7, 2023

Police report 1-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • A warrant arrest and assault were reported on Shirley Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

Assaults

  • Second-degree assault was reported on Independence Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Rand Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Tulip Lane.
  • Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Miscellaneous

  • First-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Jonquil Lane.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetan and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Weapon violation was reported on Themis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree domestic assault were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Lions Way.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gavin J. Tillman, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage, first-degree tampering and receiving stolen property.
  • Ricky Scott, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for rape.
  • Scott A. Hinkle, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Kenneth H. Hurst, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree assault.
  • Kenneth J. Westbrook, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Jevelle L. Fisher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Joshua L. Jones, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support and animal abuse.
  • Jill A. Carlile, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse.
  • Sammy G. Macke, 73, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violating order of protection for adult.
  • Stacy L. Waters, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alex S. Curry, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

DWIs

  • Levin J. Cureton, 24 of Grassy, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Abigail N. Henson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
