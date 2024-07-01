All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 6, 2024

Police report 1-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Linden Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • First-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft of controlled substance/methamphetamine manufacturing material was reported on Linden Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Failure to possess or display rabies tag, domestic animal at large and failure to follow leash requirements were reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • First-degree trespassing, second-degree property damage, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an imitation substance were reported on Village Drive.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Kiwanis Drive.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Courtney D. Gentry, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Francois County warrant for non-support.
  • Maruice E. Massey, 23, of Hammonds, Iowa, was arrested on a Boonville Police Department warrant.
  • Sydney G. Casey, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Christopher N. Johnston, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Joshua D. Seyer, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of court order for driving while intoxicated.
  • Jessie S. May, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Kyle A. Richards, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

DWIs

  • Casey J. Hemmann, 33, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and exceeding the post speed limit.
  • Madeline P. LeGrand, 25, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy