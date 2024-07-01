Police report 1-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Linden Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
- First-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft of controlled substance/methamphetamine manufacturing material was reported on Linden Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Merriwether Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
- First-degree property damage was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag, domestic animal at large and failure to follow leash requirements were reported on North Spanish Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- First-degree trespassing, second-degree property damage, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an imitation substance were reported on Village Drive.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported on Kiwanis Drive.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Courtney D. Gentry, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Francois County warrant for non-support.
- Maruice E. Massey, 23, of Hammonds, Iowa, was arrested on a Boonville Police Department warrant.
- Sydney G. Casey, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Christopher N. Johnston, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Joshua D. Seyer, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of court order for driving while intoxicated.
- Jessie S. May, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Kyle A. Richards, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
DWIs
- Casey J. Hemmann, 33, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and exceeding the post speed limit.
- Madeline P. LeGrand, 25, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.