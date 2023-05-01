Police report 1-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and burglary were reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Broadview Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Park Avenue.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Cape Rock Drive.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Cousin Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.
- Third-degree assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Ranney Avenue.
- First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported on Broadway.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Linden Street.
- Theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on Broadway.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on North Middle Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Stealing and fraud were reported on Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Main Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Vantage Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Forgery was reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Weapon violation and first-degree trespassing were reported on Star Vue Court.
- A stabbing was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Broadway.
- Tampering with computer equipment to defraud or obtain property and fraudulent use of debit/credit device were reported on Pear Tree Court.
- Property damage was reported on Saddlegate Court.
- Property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Accidental shooting was reported on Lacey Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding and first-degree property damage were reported on North Ellis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Accidental shooting was reported on Cousin Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury was reported on Independence Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on South Main Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Intoxicated driver was reported on North West End Boulevard.
- Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, first-degree assault/attempt serious injury were reported on Siemers Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on North Middle Street.
- Property damage was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method and first-degree property damage were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Sarah Crook, 31, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Robert Hennecke, 36, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Harley Logston, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant.
- Taylor Youngerman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson Police Department warrants.
- Joanna Bunting, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of making a false report.
- Nathan Jones, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
DWI
- Gary Turner, 69, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Russell Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of White Oak Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Kasten Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Apache Avenue.
- Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.