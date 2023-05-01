All sections
January 5, 2023

Police report 1-5-23

January 5, 2023

Police report 1-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest and burglary were reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Park Avenue.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Cape Rock Drive.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Cousin Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Assault was reported.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Ranney Avenue.
  • First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported on Broadway.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Linden Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on Broadway.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported on Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Main Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Vantage Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.
  • Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Forgery was reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Weapon violation and first-degree trespassing were reported on Star Vue Court.
  • A stabbing was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Broadway.
  • Tampering with computer equipment to defraud or obtain property and fraudulent use of debit/credit device were reported on Pear Tree Court.
  • Property damage was reported on Saddlegate Court.
  • Property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Accidental shooting was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding and first-degree property damage were reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Accidental shooting was reported on Cousin Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury was reported on Independence Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported on South Main Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Intoxicated driver was reported on North West End Boulevard.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, first-degree assault/attempt serious injury were reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method and first-degree property damage were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Sarah Crook, 31, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Robert Hennecke, 36, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Harley Logston, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant.
  • Taylor Youngerman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson Police Department warrants.
  • Joanna Bunting, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of making a false report.
  • Nathan Jones, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

DWI

  • Gary Turner, 69, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Russell Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of White Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Kasten Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Police/Fire Reports

