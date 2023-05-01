Police report 1-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on South Park Avenue.

A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Broadview Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.

A warrant arrest and burglary were reported on Independence Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

Assaults

First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Ranney Avenue.

Third-degree assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.

Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Cousin Street.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Cape Rock Drive.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Thefts

Stealing and fraud were reported on Siemers Drive.

Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Merriwether Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Theft was reported on North Middle Street.

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on Broadway.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Linden Street.

Stealing was reported on Broadway.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.

Second-degree property damage was reported on North Main Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Vantage Drive.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Broadway.

Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Forgery was reported.

First-degree property damage was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Weapon violation and first-degree trespassing were reported on Star Vue Court.

A stabbing was reported on North Fountain Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Broadway.

Tampering with computer equipment to defraud or obtain property and fraudulent use of debit/credit device were reported on Pear Tree Court.

Property damage was reported on Saddlegate Court.

Property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Accidental shooting was reported on Lacey Street.

Property damage was reported on North Ellis Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding and first-degree property damage were reported on North Ellis Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on South Hanover Street.

Accidental shooting was reported on Cousin Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury was reported on Independence Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.

Property damage was reported on South Main Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.

Intoxicated driver was reported on North West End Boulevard.

Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, first-degree assault/attempt serious injury were reported on Siemers Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on North Middle Street.

Property damage was reported.