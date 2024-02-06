Police report 1-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on Themis Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Dunklin Street.
- First-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on Good Hope Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a building and first-degree property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on Themis Street.
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Locust Street.
- Theft was reported on C Street.
- Burglary was reported on Brink Street.
- Burglary and property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Hanover Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
- Shoplifting, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property were reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
- Theft was reported on Lowes Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- Trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Giboney Street.
- First-degree property damage, receiving stolen property and third-degree assault were reported on South Broadview Street.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and knowingly deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit or conceal in or about county/private jail/correctional center prohibited personal items were reported on Independence Street.
- Violation of licensing order at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported on Belleridge Pike.
- First-degree property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Violation of licensing order at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Stephen May, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Subject also issued citation for meddling with refuse containers.
- Kim Hottes, 52, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
- Zyauna Smith, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assaults
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Pinedale Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Georgia Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Winesap Drive.
DWIs
- Troy Johns, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
- Angela Martinez, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Charles Evans, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and failure to use turn signal.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the area of Morgan Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Brittany Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Donald Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of White Oak Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Wayne Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the area of Howard Street and Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Ridge Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.