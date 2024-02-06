Police report 1-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.

A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.

Assaults

First-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on Good Hope Street.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Dunklin Street.

Domestic disturbance was reported on North Missouri Avenue.

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Kingshighway.

Domestic disturbance was reported on Themis Street.

Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Park Avenue.

Thefts

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported on Lowes Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Themis Street.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.

Shoplifting, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property were reported on William Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Hanover Street.

Burglary and property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.

Burglary was reported on Brink Street.

Theft was reported on C Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Locust Street.

Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Theft was reported on Themis Street.

Theft from a building and first-degree property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.

Trespassing was reported on Broadway.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Giboney Street.

First-degree property damage, receiving stolen property and third-degree assault were reported on South Broadview Street.

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and knowingly deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit or conceal in or about county/private jail/correctional center prohibited personal items were reported on Independence Street.

Violation of licensing order at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.

Property damage was reported on Belleridge Pike.

First-degree property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Violation of licensing order at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.