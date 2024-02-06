All sections
February 1, 2023

Police report 1-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on Themis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Dunklin Street.
  • First-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on Good Hope Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a building and first-degree property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on Themis Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Locust Street.
  • Theft was reported on C Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Brink Street.
  • Burglary and property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Hanover Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
  • Shoplifting, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property were reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Themis Street.
  • Theft was reported on Lowes Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Giboney Street.
  • First-degree property damage, receiving stolen property and third-degree assault were reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and knowingly deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit or conceal in or about county/private jail/correctional center prohibited personal items were reported on Independence Street.
  • Violation of licensing order at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Belleridge Pike.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Violation of licensing order at after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Stephen May, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Subject also issued citation for meddling with refuse containers.
  • Kim Hottes, 52, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
  • Zyauna Smith, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assaults

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Pinedale Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Winesap Drive.

DWIs

  • Troy Johns, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
  • Angela Martinez, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Charles Evans, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and failure to use turn signal.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Morgan Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Brittany Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Donald Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of White Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Wayne Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Howard Street and Woodland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Ridge Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.
Police/Fire Reports

