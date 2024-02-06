All sections
January 30, 2024

Police report 1-30-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Jim Drury Way.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Normal Avenue.
  • Driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Butler Street.
  • Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on North Main Street.
  • Stealing was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • A sex offense was reported on Franks Lane.
  • Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on North Main Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Forgery was reported on Perryville Road.
  • Weapon violation and misusing 911 were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Abuse of elderly, disabled or vulnerable person was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lombardo Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Casey Easton, 43, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of stealing and trespassing.
  • David Biler, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Brian Brockman-Frazier, 24, of New Madrid was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding, resisting arrest and five Sikeston warrants and a New Madrid warrant.
  • Brody Morese, 26, of Sedgewickville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Jordan Welker, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to show proof of insurance.
  • Ashley Butler, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Pecan Lane.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud reported in the 1100 block of K-Land Drive.
