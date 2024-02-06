Police report 1-30-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Jim Drury Way.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
- Second-degree assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Normal Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Butler Street.
- Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on North Main Street.
- Stealing was reported.
Miscellaneous
- A sex offense was reported on Franks Lane.
- Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child was reported on North Main Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
- Counterfeit money was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Forgery was reported on Perryville Road.
- Weapon violation and misusing 911 were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Abuse of elderly, disabled or vulnerable person was reported on South Broadview Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lombardo Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Casey Easton, 43, of Perryville was arrested on suspicion of stealing and trespassing.
- David Biler, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Brian Brockman-Frazier, 24, of New Madrid was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding, resisting arrest and five Sikeston warrants and a New Madrid warrant.
- Brody Morese, 26, of Sedgewickville was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Jordan Welker, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to show proof of insurance.
- Ashley Butler, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Pecan Lane.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud reported in the 1100 block of K-Land Drive.