January 3, 2024

Police report 1-3-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Shirley Drive.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Longview Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of controlled substance was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Main Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Mimosa Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Star Vue Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on Ozark Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dunklin Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Hector Feliciano, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding and possession of controlled substance.
  • Lisa Robinson, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Melvine Stuckey, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cole County warrant.
  • Garet Garner, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

DWI

  • Owen Carter, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
