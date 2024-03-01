Police report 1-3-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Shirley Drive.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Longview Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of controlled substance was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Main Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Mimosa Drive.
- Theft was reported on Star Vue Court.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on Ozark Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Perry Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dunklin Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Hector Feliciano, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding and possession of controlled substance.
- Lisa Robinson, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Melvine Stuckey, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cole County warrant.
- Garet Garner, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DWI
- Owen Carter, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.