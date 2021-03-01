Police report 1-3-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at Lexington Avenue and Yorktown Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and Good Hope Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Arron Olivas, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register motor vehicle.
Arrest
- Darren Beasley, 42 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Joseph Bartels, 31 of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and endangering welfare of a child.
- Benjamin Slaughter, 39, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding and also arrested on a Cape Girardeau City warrant .
- Anthony Bazaldua, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also issued a citation for speeding.
Assault
- Assault reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Tracy Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Jackson Trail.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Maryland Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Deerwood Drive.0
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Whetstone Way.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Corinne Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Farmington Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Hope Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Carol S. Smith, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Trista L. Shadowens, 36, of Desoto, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for making a false report and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for larceny/stealing.
- Jason B. Gordon, 45, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Victoria R. Locke, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Misty F. Wildhaber, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and stealing and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault and violation of order of protection.