Police report 1-3-21

Trista L. Shadowens, 36, of Desoto, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for making a false report and a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for larceny/stealing.

Jason B. Gordon, 45, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Victoria R. Locke, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

