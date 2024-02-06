Police report 1-28-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Elm Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on College Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on College Street.
Assault
- Third-degree assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Making a false declaration was reported on College Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gary D. Williams 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Suzanna D. Ballard, 34, of Whitewater was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for forgery, stealing controlled substance and meth manufacturing material and fraudulently attempt to obtain a controlled substance.
- Elbridge N. Robinson III, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs, resisting/interfering with arrest and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Clarissa D. Shaffer, 23, of Jackson was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle, failure to appear for failure to stop at stop sign and failure to appear for no insurance.
- Ray L. Legg III, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for second-degree murder.
- Clinton W. Helmes, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Joshua S. Tanner, 29, of Catron was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant for sex offense and failure to register.
- Robert S. Hester, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property.
- Robert J. Arnold, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Nancy M. Jessup, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to drive on right half of roadway.