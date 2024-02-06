Police report 1-28-24

Gary D. Williams 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Suzanna D. Ballard, 34, of Whitewater was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for forgery, stealing controlled substance and meth manufacturing material and fraudulently attempt to obtain a controlled substance.

Elbridge N. Robinson III, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs, resisting/interfering with arrest and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

