Police report 1-27-22

Theft of a vehicle was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage were reported on Louis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Woodlawn Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Sonnet Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

Breonna M. Reeves, 27, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation for forgery, three counts.

Amy R. Kahl, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on 10 Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for passing bad checks, passing bad checks, stealing and first-degree trespassing.

Kenneth B. Hobeck, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for stealing by deceit and probation violation for stealing.

Larry E. Parten, 73, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failing to appear for first-degree trespassing.

Angel N. Cannon, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.

Douglas J. Kaiser, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jacob D. Hovis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for nonsupport.

Shane R. Deweese, 33, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for distribution of controlled substance and a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Marcus G. Locke, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to registered as sex offender.

Drequan R. Mallory, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Darious R. Whitney, 25, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for burglary and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting lawful stop.

Anthony R. Craig, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders.