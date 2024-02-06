Police report 1-27-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was made.
- A warrant arrest was made on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was made on South Louisiana Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made on Amethyst Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported on Pemiscott Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
- Property damage was reported on Perryville Road.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Sonnet Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Woodlawn Avenue.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage were reported on Louis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Breonna M. Reeves, 27, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation for forgery, three counts.
- Amy R. Kahl, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on 10 Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for passing bad checks, passing bad checks, stealing and first-degree trespassing.
- Kenneth B. Hobeck, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for stealing by deceit and probation violation for stealing.
- Larry E. Parten, 73, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failing to appear for first-degree trespassing.
- Angel N. Cannon, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.
- Douglas J. Kaiser, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Jacob D. Hovis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for nonsupport.
- Shane R. Deweese, 33, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for distribution of controlled substance and a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Marcus G. Locke, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to registered as sex offender.
- Drequan R. Mallory, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Darious R. Whitney, 25, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for burglary and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting lawful stop.
- Anthony R. Craig, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders.
- Randy E. Bohnert, 56, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for sex offender.