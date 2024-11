Arrests

Mathew R. Heroux, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for fraud and a Pinckneyville, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.

William T. Maloney, 41, no address given, was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

David M. Purkey, 31, of Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and making a false report.

Christopher A. Caldwell, 34, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a traffic offense and a Bollinger County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Donald L. Phillips, 65, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Kevin R. Jobe, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering/resisting lawful stop and two Scott County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest and failure to stop at stop sign.

Bethany R. Parr, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.

Shannon R. Hunsperger, 41, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Tasha R. Brackett, 38 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

John A. Edmonds, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.