Police report 1-25-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Big Bend Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Linden Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Theft
- Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Big Bend Road.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Bradley Moreland, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Darnice Valentine, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Jerrad Hovis, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and delivery of a controlled substance.
- Charles Dobyns, 33, of Benton was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.
- Clarissa Shaffer, 23, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.
- Christina Laminack, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Russell Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of North High Street.