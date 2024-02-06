All sections
January 25, 2024

Police report 1-25-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Big Bend Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Linden Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Theft

  • Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Bradley Moreland, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Darnice Valentine, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Jerrad Hovis, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Charles Dobyns, 33, of Benton was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Clarissa Shaffer, 23, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.
  • Christina Laminack, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Russell Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of North High Street.
