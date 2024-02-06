All sections
January 24, 2023

Police report 1-24-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on College Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on Giboney Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported.
  • Shoplifting and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on College Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Elm Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Harassment and littering on private property were reported on North Lorimier Street.
  • Property damage and second-degree trespassing were reported on Broadway.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Eucaro Villasenor, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Ashley Eigenbrod, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Taylor Wessell, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of tampering with motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Chuck Hays, 33, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on Chaffee, Missouri, warrant.
  • Michael Dilley, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

DWIs

  • Justin Straussner, 40, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Johnny Bridges, 51, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seat belt violation and operating a motor vehicle where prohibited.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of Wedgewood Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Diana Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Morton Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard and North Old Orchard Road.
Police/Fire Reports

