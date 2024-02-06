All sections
January 22, 2022

Police report 1-23-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Theft

  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported on Lakeshore Drive.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Property damage was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended license was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Vishnu Subramani, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for five counts of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Hannah N. McNabb, 19, of Holcomb, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
  • Bryan S. Kinder, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for delivery/possession of controlled substance at jail and failure to appear for forgery and a Scott County warrant for forgery.
  • Leah D. Leimer, 36, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Zachary J. Durham, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failing to obey judge's orders for stealing and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for larceny.
  • James C. Copen, 42, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree child molestation.
  • Chas E. Heberlie, 40, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Kevin S. Hendershott, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Cody M. Burton, 29, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • April D. Durbin, 29, of Howardville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Daniel C. Brauer, 37, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Candy R. Caldwell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance and stealing a motor vehicle.
  • Michael L. Chambers, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for failure to appear for failing to register motor vehicle.
  • Michael A. Stone, 58, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order or protection.
  • Larry E. Parten, 73, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.
  • Shawn M. Bradford, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree harassment.
