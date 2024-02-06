Police report 1-23-22

Driving while revoked/suspended license was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Driving while revoked/suspended license was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

Vishnu Subramani, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for five counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Hannah N. McNabb, 19, of Holcomb, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Bryan S. Kinder, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for delivery/possession of controlled substance at jail and failure to appear for forgery and a Scott County warrant for forgery.

Leah D. Leimer, 36, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary J. Durham, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failing to obey judge's orders for stealing and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for larceny.

James C. Copen, 42, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree child molestation.

Chas E. Heberlie, 40, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Kevin S. Hendershott, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

Cody M. Burton, 29, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

April D. Durbin, 29, of Howardville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel C. Brauer, 37, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest.

Candy R. Caldwell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance and stealing a motor vehicle.

Michael L. Chambers, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for failure to appear for failing to register motor vehicle.

Michael A. Stone, 58, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order or protection.

Larry E. Parten, 73, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.