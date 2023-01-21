Police report 1-22-23

Phillip E. Thomas, 53 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree tampering.

Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

Kent L. Volkerding, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.

Joshua L. Randolph, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, third-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

