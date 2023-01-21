Police report 1-22-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Luce Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- First-degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and armed criminal action were reported on Gordonville Road.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Longview Drive.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, improper lane usage and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Broadway.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
- Drug violation was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony were reported on South Benton Street.
- Drug violation was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Identity theft was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center except with written prescription was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Phillip E. Thomas, 53 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree tampering.
- Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Kent L. Volkerding, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.
- Joshua L. Randolph, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, third-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
- Austin M. Darwin, 24 of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.
- David A. Steinkamp Jr., 45, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic and third-degree assault.
- Peter L. Cheneler IV, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.