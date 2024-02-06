All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 20, 2024

Police report 1-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. Assaults n Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road. n Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Missouri Avenue.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Stealing motor parts and accessories was reported on Rusmar Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a building was reported on Percy Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Perry Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ariel C. Litchford, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Carolyn M. Steck, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • David A. Turner, 39, of Chaffee was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Carl D. Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Zachary A. Wipler, 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for second-degree burglary, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and a Perry County warrant for stealing a vehicle.
  • Darius D. Pullen, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.
  • Anthony J. Mackins, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for non-support and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Corey L. Kent, 25, of Charleston was arrested on a Pulaski County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear (no offense listed).
  • Jordan I. Lawrence, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
  • Treena R. Rains, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jason C. Harris, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court traffic offense of failure to register vehicle.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy