Police report 1-21-24

Ariel C. Litchford, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Ariel C. Litchford, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

David A. Turner, 39, of Chaffee was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.

David A. Turner, 39, of Chaffee was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.

Carl D. Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Carl D. Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.