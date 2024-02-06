Police report 1-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
Thefts
- Stealing motor parts and accessories was reported on Rusmar Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft from a building was reported on Percy Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Perry Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ariel C. Litchford, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Carolyn M. Steck, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- David A. Turner, 39, of Chaffee was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Carl D. Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Zachary A. Wipler, 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for second-degree burglary, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and a Perry County warrant for stealing a vehicle.
- Darius D. Pullen, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.
- Anthony J. Mackins, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for non-support and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Corey L. Kent, 25, of Charleston was arrested on a Pulaski County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear (no offense listed).
- Jordan I. Lawrence, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
- Treena R. Rains, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jason C. Harris, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court traffic offense of failure to register vehicle.