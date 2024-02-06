Police report 1-20-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with an arrest were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and was reported on South Hanover Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and domestic disturbance were reported on Landgraf Drive.
- Driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, resisting arrest/stop by fleeing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding was reported on Themis Street.
- Shots fire, first-degree property damage and first-degree assault were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.