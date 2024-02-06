All sections
January 20, 2022

Police report 1-20-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. DWI n Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway. Thefts n Shoplifting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with an arrest were reported on South Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with an arrest were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and was reported on South Hanover Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and domestic disturbance were reported on Landgraf Drive.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, resisting arrest/stop by fleeing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding was reported on Themis Street.
  • Shots fire, first-degree property damage and first-degree assault were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Declaration Drive.

Arrests

  • Clifton Smith, 27, of Oxford, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree murder, possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon.
  • Chyna Steele, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to have two headlights and possession of marijuana 11 to 35 grams.
  • Reality Butrum, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

DWI

  • Darren Carter, 57, of St Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to have insurance.
  • Neal Scherer, 54 of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, speeding and failure to drive within single lane.
  • John Bayse, 62, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Jon Tosarello, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
  • Curtis Kimbel, 32 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Police/Fire Reports

