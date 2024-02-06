Police report 1-20-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.

Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.

Thefts

Armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and was reported on South Hanover Street.

Armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and was reported on South Hanover Street.

Shoplifting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with an arrest were reported on South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with an arrest were reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and domestic disturbance were reported on Landgraf Drive.

Driving while revoked/suspended, possession of controlled substance 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, resisting arrest/stop by fleeing was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding was reported on Themis Street.

Shots fire, first-degree property damage and first-degree assault were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Broadway.